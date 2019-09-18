Industries tune up for big games on weekend over three days

QAL's Tony Wroe and BSL's Nigel Fritz (right). Fritz will also play in Under The Trees with local band The Bucket List.

CRICKET: The 11th Sims Metal Industries of Gladstone 20-20 Cricket Carnival will go for three days starting this Friday at BITS Oval.

The first game will feature Aurizon and QGC at 5.30pm on Friday with more games to follow between eight other Industry teams over the weekend.

In a weekend punctuated by Saturday's annual Under The Trees music festival, event organiser Nev Judd was excited about the sound of leather on willow and the musical beats.

"We have had some great events over the last 11 years and we always aim to improve, so when the UTT guys offered to come on board and add that real family festival feeling, we were more than happy to accommodate," he said.

There will be something for everyone with Brisbane Heat to provide blow-up nets and children are encouraged to participate in the bowling competitions that will be held in the family area.

Event benefactor Donate Life will be present on Saturday to promote the positive impacts of organ donation.

"The BITS Cricket Club hosts the Industries Challenge and uses the weekend as a promotion for cricket and as a club fundraiser and this year is on track to be the most successful thanks to the fantastic support by local companies," Judd said.

" It's hard times in the industrial sector and we are very lucky to have some generous local sponsors each year and the competing companies as well all help out.

"From this we have been able to become the biggest junior club in Central Queensland and provide the community with a fantastic social sporting event."

GAMES SCHEDULE

FRIDAY: Aurizon v QGC 5.30pm

SAT: BSL v GPC 11am; QAL v Rio Tinto 12.30pm; UTT 11am-10pm

SUN: WICET V Santos 11am; Orica V APLNG 12.30pm; ALS $600 in 60 Sec 3pm