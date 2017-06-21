'Industrial blackmail': Union leader's dramatic law change demands

The Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus joined about 200 protesters outside the NRG Gladstone Power Station today.

AUSTRALIA'S leading union body has used a long-standing dispute with the Gladstone Power Station to launch a campaign demanding for laws to be changed around cancelling workplace agreements.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus joined about 200 Gladstone workers and families at a protest outside the power station this morning.

They were protesting against proposed changes to the Enterprise Bargaining Agreement at the power station.

Launching a scathing attack against "greedy multinationals” and calling for Government intervention, Ms McManus demanded changes to Fair Work laws in Gladstone today.

Describing it as a "disease”, Ms McManus told protesters this morning NRG's application to terminate the current EBA was completely unacceptable.

"The fact employers can even try this shows the rules are broken,” she said.

"They're abusing their power at the expense of the workers.

"Industrial blackmail should be illegal. It's time to change the rules to prevent this sort of unethical and reprehensible behaviour.”

"The Fair Work Act needs to be changed so that employers can't blackmail workers to drive down their pay and conditions, and we can see that clearly with what's happening here in Gladstone.”

Ms McManus said they would take their campaign to change the laws to Parliament.

She called on Gladstone's federal member Ken O'Dowd to support their movement.

"We're going to demand every single MP, including Ken O'Dowd to support this,” she said.

"The decision to make is, is he going to stand with his community and stop people's wages being cut or isn't he?

"We are going to demand that he supports changing a law that just gives companies too much power to multinationals.”

A three-day mediation starts today between the Fair Work Commission, unions and NRG in a bid to reach an agreement.

NRG acting general manager Nigel Warrington said they would only provide a brief comment, honouring the FWC's recommendation for a 'cooling off' period.

"Both parties were asked to adopt a 'cooling off' period by the Fair Work Commission while the next 3 days of EBA talks take place with a Fair Work Commission Mediator, and we are respecting that process,” Mr Warrington said.

"We won't be making any further comments until these talks have been completed.”

fighting for their kids and next generation

it will flow on to the other workplaces in gladstone and throughout the community.

i'm here to bring the support of the whole trade union movement to the workers at Gladstone we're all standing behind them and the fight they have.

trade union movement demanded changes to the fair work act. we want those changes urgently. those chnages are simple, comapnies should not be able to cancel agreements during agreements that reduce poeple's wages and conditions, really basic thing. a thing that workers have always been able to rely on. there's a huge problem in our state and country if employees can threaten or achieve the chancelling of agreements. it's worng, unaustralian, we demand all our politicians support their communities and also that change to the law.

Aurizon is the place where this disease started where they cancelled their EBA. it's happenign in victoria, in nsw, it's become a business model - what it does is gives too much power to employers when they're negotiating.

casualised workforce. if we don't stand up and stop this all of the workforces will be causeualised.

rio tinto is one of the most profitable companies in the world, they are a huge global multinational doing very well. this is ablout corporate greed, if we dont put limits on that greed, they won't either.

first time in galdstone id' have to say i'm so impressed to see 200 poeple turn out at 5am before the suun was up protesting down the side of the street, it was really impressive. saw people who worked in supermakrets, tug boats, trains, power station, grandparents, children, a whole comunity united there's not many places in australia you can see that.

the whole australian trade union movement is behidnthew workers in galdstone, we will fight beside you and now take this fight up in parliament too.

zac beers

huge boost to the campaign - what it says loud and clear is that not only is this an issue for the galdstone community, but it's an issue that's going to be taken across the country. we know there's similar problems in other places.

sally being here today sends avery strong message to the workforce and nrg that

bit more of an amicapble approach by nrg. they've been bloody minded. what we're keen to see is for nrg to actually come to the table and start bargaining in a fair and amicapble way.

what we're hoping with the FWC involvement is nrg will take an open approach. we're not seeking signifacnt changes to the document, we're seeking to maintain terms and conditions, we're hoping the commission being here will assist us in getting our point across to nrg

it will enable the parties to come to the party with an open mind without a gyun being held at their heads to try to reach an outcome.

these sorts of situations always take a toll on workers and their families. you're looking at losing what you thought was a secure job. we know broadly across gladstone the community is diong it so tough. we're hopeful to get a result soon but we' know this won't be an easy process.

hopeful for more clarifcation for workers.

Andrew lockwood