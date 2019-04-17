Indigenous trainees plant a new seed at Edenvale

EDENVALE residents can now enjoy a brand new garden to relax in thanks to the hard work of six maintenance trainees.

They are part of the Curtis Island LNG Indigenous Careers program, which gives a pathway for Gladstone Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to start a career in the natural gas industry.

As part of their induction, the six trainees had to do a community project to apply the skills they had learnt in the classroom.

The team was given a budget and five days to complete the works and Blue Care Edenvale was chosen as the site for the project.

In addition to the budget set aside for them, the trainees also made use of recycled materials by approaching various local businesses for assistance.

Apprentice advisor Letia Shaw said she was proud of their efforts.

"It was great to see the team collaboration and innovation throughout the project and to observe them developing the range of skills they have been learning,” Ms Shaw said.

Programmed Training Services has partnered with Shell QGC in looking after the apprentices in the program.

"This is the first indigenous careers program for QGC,” Ms Shaw said.

"They do a 12-month traineeship under Programmed, then they get the opportunity to go on to three different areas of the plant.”

Participants also have the opportunity to apply for apprenticeships or process technician roles after the program finishes.

Trainee Ben Charles said he had learnt a lot from the community project task.

"I also learnt a lot about the processes and procedures required in the planning and scheduling of a project and gained new skills with tools and equipment,” Mr Charles said.

He also said he enjoyed stepping out of his comfort zone to be a team leader and working together to overcome challenges.

Fellow trainee Tre McKenzie said he was stoked when told he was selected for the careers program.

"(It's) a massive learning curve going from what I used to do in pharmacy to now jumping on to a gas plant,” Mr McKenzie said.