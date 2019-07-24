Indigenous students to benefit from expanded program

ABOUT 50 Year 10 Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander students will benefit from EQIP Gladstone's expanded PREQIP program.

The program is based on an individualised career development and case management model.

It aims to improve academic engagement, achievement and attendance at senior school and prepare students for the transition into higher education, training or employment pathways.

In the past the program has taken up to 18 students but this year it has expanded to 50.

PREQIP will be launched tonight, with eligible Gladstone, Toolooa and Tannum Sands State High School students invited to attend an information session.

EQIP Gladstone operations manager Nicole Allison said PREQIP would focus on a range of career pathways, unlike previous years.

"In the past, the aim of the program is focused on students that have been interested in apprenticeship and trade type pathways,” Ms Allison said.

"This year we have decided to completely look at the program again from scratch and make some improvements.”

PREQIP will be broken into four pathways: trade, emergency services, medical and others.

Ms Allison said the changes meant the program would have a "more individual approach”.

"We're excited to talk to them about what (PREQIP) has been able to offer and how that might now be relevant to someone who didn't think it previously would've applied to them, and to show all of these different opportunities that we are now able to offer to them,” she said.

An example of the opportunities offered include "a day in the life of” program where students will visit the Curtis Island LNG plants. PREQIP will also give students an insight into other senior EQIP programs.

Representatives from sponsors ConocoPhillips, Santos GLNG and QGC will attend tonight's session, alongside Elders and school and community representatives.