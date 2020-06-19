Indigenous students get helping hand with study

Students who benefited from the Gladstone Ports Corporation's Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow program in February 2020.

STUDY will be made easier for indigenous students in the region through the Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow Program.

The program, which has run since 2013, contributing $91,000 toward education, will see successful applicants receive a one-off payment of $500 for junior students and $750 for senior students.

Indigenous affairs adviser Lee-ann Dudley said it was the second year the program had been offered to both Gladstone and Bundaberg schools, and was designed to support students on their learning journey.

“GPC was able to support 30 students in February, the year before we had 23 and it’s encouraging to see the numbers are increasing every year,” Ms Dudley said.

“Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow is helping shape our future leaders and not only encourages academic achievement and cultural awareness, but also participation, attitude and attendance. “It’s important to recognise our students and help them fulfil their dreams.”

The bursary will be paid to each of the successful candidates’ schools, to be held in trust for the student.

GPC people, community and sustainability general manger Rowen Winsor said the impact of the program was priceless to the community.

“It’s a rewarding program not just for students but for parents and guardians who commit their time to their child’s education,” Ms Winsor said.

GPC acknowledges and values the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea islander heritage, culture and people, and the role they play in our organisation as employees, customers and community members.

Applications open on June 22 to Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea islander students and close on July 31.

For more information on the program visit www.gpcl.com.au/indigenous-relations.