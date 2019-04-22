Indigenous program nominated for major honour

A COMMITTMENT to responsible and respectful land and sea management has put Gladstone Ports Corporation in the shortlist for the 2019 World Port Sustainability Awards for Governance and Ethics.

The Indigenous Land Use Agreement, which was voluntarily established in 2014 between First Nations Bailai, Gurang, Gooreng Gooreng, Taribelang Bunda People Aboriginal Corporation and GPC, has been recognised by the organisation.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker said they were honoured to be nominated on behalf of the project.

"The Indigenous Land Use Agreement is a very unique project that was selected by an independent World Port Sustainability Program jury panel comprising of senior figures from within the industry including the World Maritime University, UNCTAD, the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers and the University of Antwerp Management School,” Mr Walker said.

"The project's nomination is a huge honour and highlights the importance and success of the ILUA to bridge the gap between our community and GPC. Being short-listed for this award helps recognise the progress made, not only at a local level but on the global stage and will hopefully inspire similar initiatives around the world.”

The ILUA has seen tangible results on implementation. One example is the support provided to the Land and Sea Ranger program, run by the Gidarjil Development Corporation in Bundaberg and Gladstone. The program manages, protects and improves the land and sea country, while providing employment opportunities.

"For the last 100 years GPC has proudly worked with and alongside our first nations and is committed to the reconciliation journey,” Mr Walker said.

"The ILUA program and GPC's Stretch Reconciliation Action Plans are certainly the cornerstones of our Indigenous Affairs program, with supporting initiatives.”

To see all the ports nominated for the awards or to vote, visit sustainableworldports.org/iaph-world-ports-sustainability-awards-2019/