Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Everett Johnson at day 2, Saturday 25 May of the 2019 Gladstone Region 1770 Festival, held at the 1770 SES Festival Grounds.
Everett Johnson at day 2, Saturday 25 May of the 2019 Gladstone Region 1770 Festival, held at the 1770 SES Festival Grounds. Matt Taylor GLA250519FEST
News

Indigenous culture plays big role at 1770 fest

Matt Taylor
by
27th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRST Nation people were celebrated at 1770 on Saturday as the Gladstone Region 1770 festival commemorated every aspect of the town's history.

It was the 27th year Merv Johnson performed the indigenous Welcome to Country as part of the official opening, with the youngest of his six sons, Everett, leading a dance performance.

"We still abide by traditional ways and laws. When you do a Welcome to Country you have the traditional owners from the local area to make sure we pass on the good spirits to the people of the festival," Everett said.

 

Day 2, Saturday 25 May of the 2019 Gladstone Region 1770 Festival, held at the 1770 SES Festival Grounds.
Day 2, Saturday 25 May of the 2019 Gladstone Region 1770 Festival, held at the 1770 SES Festival Grounds. Matt Taylor GLA250519FEST

"We all came up here since we were little and it was all dirt roads, and the festival has grown since then.

"But that's what it's all about, sharing, and with our extended family they've heard about the festival and have come from all over Queensland, which is pretty special."

Festival volunteer Amber Rodgers said while the festival celebrates Lieutenant Cook's landing, it was important to identify it wasn't the start of 1770's history.

 

Day 2, Saturday 25 May of the 2019 Gladstone Region 1770 Festival, held at the 1770 SES Festival Grounds.
Day 2, Saturday 25 May of the 2019 Gladstone Region 1770 Festival, held at the 1770 SES Festival Grounds. Matt Taylor GLA250519FEST

"This place wasn't just discovered then (when Cook landed), we already had First Nations people and we're celebrating with them today about our wonderful community and the whole area that we have."

More Stories

1770 festival cook's landing culture history indigenous
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Rock bottom': Former primary school teacher jailed

    premium_icon 'Rock bottom': Former primary school teacher jailed

    News A FORMER primary school teacher has been sentenced to 6 months jail after a court heard the downward spiral her life took when a friend introduced her to meth.

    • 27th May 2019 5:00 AM
    'Will be delivered': MP says it's a question of when, not if

    premium_icon 'Will be delivered': MP says it's a question of when, not if

    News 'I look forward to getting them come to fruition'.

    • 27th May 2019 5:00 AM
    2020 vision will make festival Gladstone's biggest event

    premium_icon 2020 vision will make festival Gladstone's biggest event

    News The draft budget has seen funding added for a vital community event.

    • 27th May 2019 5:00 AM
    New DV resources available at Miriam Vale

    premium_icon New DV resources available at Miriam Vale

    News One woman a week is killed in Australia due to DV

    • 27th May 2019 5:00 AM