Indigenous Careers Expo on today

MATT HARRIS
| 5th Jul 2017 8:50 AM
TRAINEES: Lee-ann Dudley, Melissa Alberts, Nicole Smith, Tre Granzien, Dylan Cooling, Allen Craigie, Breanna Beezley, Jessica Johnson and Nathan Barrett.
TRAINEES: Lee-ann Dudley, Melissa Alberts, Nicole Smith, Tre Granzien, Dylan Cooling, Allen Craigie, Breanna Beezley, Jessica Johnson and Nathan Barrett.

THE Yallarm Indigenous Careers Expo returns to the CQUniversity Marina Campus for another informative day regarding employment and career opportunities within the Gladstone region.

Run by the Yallarm Advocacy and Advisory Group and held at the Leo Zussino building, the expo will run from 9am until 5.30pm today and is open to indigenous students, adults and families wanting to see first-hand what career options are available.

YAAG are a community-based organisation who support indigenous students and allow youth to have an opportunity to gain information about options for future careers.

Expo co-ordinator Jarrod Beezley says the event has made plenty of impact on local indigenous employment since first expo run in 2015.

"We've seen a lot of growth in industry and employment, but not just because of the expo,” Mr Beezley said.

"A lot of growth comes through participation, a greater awareness of what jobs are available and that reflects what comes out of the expo.”

Mr Beezley said tomorrow's careers expo will offer students and job seekers networking resources and information sharing from a wide variety of industries and employers.

"The information shared will be about who is doing what, where and when they're doing them,” he said.

"There are plenty of opportunities out there we're looking forward to trying to expose those.

"The expo is catered to run in line with NAIDOC week and we encourage all families to come down”

The expo will also cater for children with balloon making, face painting and jumping castle available.

One of the expo's main partners is the Gladstone Ports Corporation and GPC's people & community general manager, Rowen Winsor, stated that the Yallarm Careers Expo provided a genuine opportunity to engage with the community and provide information and support to obtain future work at GPC's operations.

"We have been an avid supporter of the Yallarm Careers Expo since its inception three years ago, and I encourage business, industry and community to get behind this initiative,” she said.

"This forum provides an invaluable opportunity for GPC to partner with the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islanders to continue to develop our strategies for indigenous employment, and to work together to ensure our ongoing mutual benefit.”

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cquniversity gladstone jobs indigenous jobs yallarm advocacy and advisory group yallarm indigenous careers expo

