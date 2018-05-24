Indigenous art to feature at GRAGM

PLENTY TO DO: Julie Miers and exhibition and education officer Rebecca Lush setting up the exhibition.

PLENTY TO DO: Julie Miers and exhibition and education officer Rebecca Lush setting up the exhibition. Mike Richards GLA230518ARTG

STAFF and volunteers at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum are installing two new exhibitions in time for the weekend.

Warakurna: All The Stories Got Into Our Minds And Eyes and Ad Wer: Story of the Stars from Eastern Torres Strait will be on show in the Town Hall Gallery space.

Warakurna is an exhibition of contemporary paintings and sculptures documenting a new art movement emerging from the Western Desert community of Warakurna.

The works are the creative vision of a group of artists including Eunice Yunurupa Porter, Judith Yinyika Chambers, Jean Inyalanka Burke and Ken Shepherd.

The paintings in the Warakurna exhibition are more figurative in style than traditional Western Desert art.

The artists use their painting to document their history - the coming of explorers, prospectors and missionaries, building roads, missile testing and their return to their homeland.

Warakurna is a travelling exhibition developed and presented by the National Museum of Australia.

The majority of the paintings in the exhibition were donated to the National Museum by Wayne and Vicki McGeoch.

Ad Wer: Story of the Stars from Eastern Torres Strait is a travelling exhibition from artist Tommy Pau.

Pau's exhibition of linocuts investigates the stories, iconography and methodology of traditional navigation by the stars of the Torres Strait Islands.

This exhibition has been supported by the Queensland Government, the Australian Government Visual Arts and Craft Strategy and is being toured by Umbrella Studio Contemporary Arts.

Little Day Out

If you are visiting the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre's Little Day Out with Jimmy Giggle this weekend, make sure to visit the Art Gallery and Museum's stall. Children will have the opportunity to try a few of our Saiki Children's Day activities.

Public programs and promotions officer Jac Dyson said "this day will allow for our Japanese craft activities to reach a wider audience. We are preparing for a day of fun and lots of interaction."

Tuesday Art Play

We still have places available for our Tuesday Art Play sessions with artist Tracey Smith.

Sessions are designed to enrich creativity and bonding between child and guardian, while taking the stress out of unrestricted art play.

Prepare to get messy.

PENCIL IT IN:

Little Day Out

On at the GECC on Sunday @ 10am-3pm

Art Play

Every Tuesday until June 12 @ 10.30-11.15am

All materials provided.

Bookings are required as spaces are limited, phone 4976 6766 or email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au.