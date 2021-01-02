Menu
The Shen Panthers will make their debut at the Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival in February, 2021.
Music

Indie surf rockers join Agnes line-up

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
2nd Jan 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Based in Coolum Beach, Sunshine Coast indie surf rockers Shen Panthers will make their debut on the main Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival Marquee Stage in February.

Their music has been described as a mix of delicate, echoing rhythms blended with driving leads, punchy drums and bass.

The formation of the band during the pandemic gave the Shennies ample time for crafting a unique sound.

The tail end of 2020 has seen the release of two singles to give the public a taste of what’s been cooking and an EP is also in the pipeline.

The Shen Panthers love to make tunes that people can get a little fruity to over a few cold beers, channelling coastal Australian indie rock with a few hefty teaspoons of their funk, blues and heavy rock influences adding spicy flavour to the mix.

The Shennies already have a whole lot of exciting stuff lined up for 2021 and can’t wait to get out there and share the love.

Now in its 14th year, the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival is a three-day annual event held in the Great Barrier Reef’s sensational deep south.

Book your tickets at www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au

Festival Dates – Friday February 19 to Sunday February 21, 2021

Venue – SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.

Gladstone Observer

