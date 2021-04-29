India’s three COVID variants: What you must know

Three mutant variations of the COVID-19 virus are raging in India and there is evidence they are more transmissible, a CSIRO expert studying them says.

The so-called 'Indian variant' was detected in early December in Maharashtra and Gujarat states in the west of India Professor Seshadri Vasan, CSIRO's COVID-19 project leader and a leading world expert said.

"It has since spread to other parts of India, notably Delhi," Prof Vasa said.

A small number (around seven) imported cases have been detected in Australia (NSW, QLD, WA) and it has been detected in at least 21 countries, according to the GISAID global database.

The B. 1.617 variation has 15 characteristic mutations, six in the Spike including L452R and E484Q in the receptor binding domain so it was initially dubbed the 'double mutant' in some media stories, Professor Vasan said.

Professor Seshadri Vasan, CSIRO’s COVID-19 project leader. Picture: Supplied

The E484Q mutation has a role in immune escape and lowers the body's ability to neutralise the virus; the mutation in the 452nd location resists antibodies and is more infectious. A third mutation called P681R could have potentially made the virus entry into the cells easier, Professor Vasan said.

Dr Jeffrey Barrett, from the Wellcome Sanger Institute has told the BBC the Indian variant has been around since late last year:

"If it is driving the wave in India it has taken several months to get to this point which would suggest it's probably less transmissible than the Kent B117 (UK) variant," he said.

Data from India, especially on the severity and deaths, are still emerging but early indications are that this could be similar to the UK variant (B.1.1.7) which is more transmissible but does not significantly affect vaccine efficacy, Professor Vasan said.

It has a mutation in the 484th location of Spike but is devoid of a key mutation called N501Y that is common to the UK and South Africa variants. "The relative impact of these mutations will become clear in the coming weeks, but at this stage there is no reason to panic as it is natural for the virus to acquire and accumulate mutations, and scientists are working hard to keep up," Professor Vasan said.

WHAT ARE THE VARIANTS:

New Delhi doctor KK Aggarwal told News Corp Australia "we have the 617 mutation in Maharashtra (western part of the country) and 618 mutation in Eastern part of the country, the northern part of the country is showing more like a UK variant".

WHAT IS THE B. 1.617 VARIANT

The so-called 'Indian variant' was detected in early December in Maharashtra and Gujarat states in the west of India Professor Seshadri Vasan, CSIRO's COVID-19 project leader and a leading world expert said.

"It has since spread to other parts of India, notably Delhi," Prof Vasan.

A small number (around seven) imported cases have been detected in Australia (NSW, QLD, WA) and it has been detected in at least 21 countries, according to the GISAID global database.

The B. 1.617 variation has 15 characteristic mutations, six in the Spike including L452R and E484Q in the receptor binding domain so it was initially dubbed the 'double mutant' in some media stories, Professor Vasan said.

WHAT IS THE E484Q VARIANT

The E484Q mutation has a role in immune escape and lowers the body's ability to neutralise the virus; the mutation in the 452nd location resists antibodies and is more infectious. A third mutation called P681R could have potentially made the virus entry into the cells easier, Professor Vasan said.

Dr Jeffrey Barrett, from the Wellcome Sanger Institute has told the BBC the Indian variant has been around since late last year: "If it is driving the wave in India it has taken several months to get to this point which would suggest it's probably less transmissible than the Kent B117 (UK) variant."

IS B. 1.617 MORE DEADLY?

Data from India, especially on the severity and deaths, are still emerging but early indications are that this could be similar to the UK variant (B.1.1.7) which is more transmissible but does not significantly affect vaccine efficacy, Professor Vasan said.

WHAT IS THE B. 1.618 VARIANT?

It has a mutation in the 484th location of the spike but is devoid of a key mutation called N501Y that is common to the UK and South Africa variants. "The relative impact of these mutations will become clear in the coming weeks, but at this stage there is no reason to panic as it is natural for the virus to acquire and accumulate mutations, and scientists are working hard to keep up," Professor Vasan said.

Originally published as India's three COVID variants: What you must know