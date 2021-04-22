Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
India, the biggest producer of generic drugs, has been unable to meet demand for antiviral medication.
India, the biggest producer of generic drugs, has been unable to meet demand for antiviral medication.
News

India's coronavirus shortages spur black market for oxygen

22nd Apr 2021 3:44 PM

As Poonam Sinha fought for her life, her distraught son found himself fending off black marketeers for coronavirus drugs after the Indian hospital treating her ran out of supplies.

He finally located a pharmacist who said the drug could only be found on the black market, and offered to source it for an eye-popping 100,000 rupees ($1,340), over 30 times its usual price and three times the average monthly salary for an Indian white-collar worker.

Originally published as India's Covid-19 shortages spur black market for drugs, oxygen

coronavirus india

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lady Elliot Island looking towards QLD Tourism Awards

        Premium Content Lady Elliot Island looking towards QLD Tourism Awards

        News Nominations are now open in 29 categories for the 36th annual Queensland Tourism Awards.

        • 22nd Apr 2021 2:41 PM
        CQ Uni Gladstone marine research boosts global rank

        Premium Content CQ Uni Gladstone marine research boosts global rank

        News The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings assess universities against United...

        Search for long-lost Gladstone friend sparked by Observer

        Premium Content Search for long-lost Gladstone friend sparked by Observer

        News Lorraine Kane saw a Gladstone Observer story on her taxi driver friend of 50 years...

        ‘Way to ruin a birthday’: Gladstone woman fined for rant

        Premium Content ‘Way to ruin a birthday’: Gladstone woman fined for rant

        Crime The woman launched a foul-mouthed tirade at police.