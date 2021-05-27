Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A repatriation flight from India has landed in Melbourne just hours before the state goes into a snap seven-day lockdown. Picture: Supplied
A repatriation flight from India has landed in Melbourne just hours before the state goes into a snap seven-day lockdown. Picture: Supplied
News

India flight lands in Melbourne

by Emily Cosenza
27th May 2021 7:20 PM

A repatriation flight from India has landed in Melbourne hours before the state is plunged into a seven-day lockdown.

About 150 people on Qantas flight QF112 arrived in the Covid-19 stricken city just before 5pm on Thursday after travelling from New Delhi via Darwin.

All passengers who boarded the plane returned negative tests and will begin their two weeks of hotel quarantine.

Victoria’s acting Premier James Merlino announced the snap week-long lockdown on Thursday after the state recorded 11 new locally acquired cases.

This will be the state’s fourth lockdown in 12 months.

As health authorities race to contain the Whittlesea cluster, stage-three restrictions will be imposed from 11.59pm.

There are only five reasons a Victorian can leave their home:

  • Shopping for necessary goods and services
  • Authorised work or permitted education
  • Exercise – a 2-hour limit with one other person
  • Care giving, compassionate and medical reasons
  • To get vaccinated

Mr Merlino said the “circuit breaker” lockdown was a reminder for people eligible to get the vaccine to do so.

“The reason why we are dealing with this outbreak today is because of a hotel breach in South Australia - that is not a criticism, it is just a fact,” he said.

“The only way through this pandemic is everyone getting vaccinated as quickly as you are eligible.”

The variant spreading in Victoria originated in India as the country experienced an unprecedented surge in cases, killing thousands.

Leading disease expert Professor Sharon Lewin of The Doherty Institute said the “highly infectious” Indian variant was “of concern”.

Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton said it was “not one to be complacent about” because it was at least as infectious as other mutant strains.

Originally published as India flight lands in Melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Colin shares cancer story in front of hundreds

        Premium Content Colin shares cancer story in front of hundreds

        News The 73-year-old shared his cancer story to more than 100 people at Cancer Council Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea.

        How you can be involved with National Reconciliation Week

        Premium Content How you can be involved with National Reconciliation Week

        Council News To reflect reconciliation, Gladstone Regional Council is holding information...

        ‘Lost without you’: Wife’s tribute to man killed in crash

        Premium Content ‘Lost without you’: Wife’s tribute to man killed in crash

        News The shattered wife of Neal Ransley, the 69-year-old killed in a crash north of...

        ‘Depleted’: Music event canned after 6 years

        Premium Content ‘Depleted’: Music event canned after 6 years

        Music Organisers say they were “depleted” of energy.