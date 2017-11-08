Independent throws hat in ring for Callide

AN INDEPENDENT candidate is running for Callide at the state election.
Sandra Anderson, who is from Gin Gin, is fifth on the ballot paper.
Ms Anderson is the only person from the six candidates who is not aligned with a political party.
Jaiben Baker is running for the Greens, Robbie Radel for Katter's Australian Party, Darren Blackwood for Labor, Colin Boyne for the LNP and Sharon Lohse for Pauline Hanson's One Nation are the five others running.
Former deputy premier Jeff Seeney was the member for Callide but he is not running after announcing his retirement from politics earlier this year.
Callide now includes Calliope and the Boyne Valley after a redistribution.
Ms Anderson has been contacted for comment.
Ballot order
Jaiben Baker - Greens
Robbie Radel - Katter's Australian Party
Darren Blackwood - ALP
Colin Boyne - LNP
Sandra Anderson - independent
Sharon Lohse - Pauline Hanson's One Nation