Independent throws hat in ring for Callide

The electoral district of Callide has changed.
Chris Lees
by

AN INDEPENDENT candidate is running for Callide at the state election.

Sandra Anderson, who is from Gin Gin, is fifth on the ballot paper.

Ms Anderson is the only person from the six candidates who is not aligned with a political party.

Jaiben Baker is running for the Greens, Robbie Radel for Katter's Australian Party, Darren Blackwood for Labor, Colin Boyne for the LNP and Sharon Lohse for Pauline Hanson's One Nation are the five others running.

Former deputy premier Jeff Seeney was the member for Callide but he is not running after announcing his retirement from politics earlier this year.

Callide now includes Calliope and the Boyne Valley after a redistribution.

Ms Anderson has been contacted for comment.

Ballot order

Jaiben Baker - Greens

Robbie Radel - Katter's Australian Party

Darren Blackwood - ALP

Colin Boyne - LNP

Sandra Anderson - independent

Sharon Lohse - Pauline Hanson's One Nation

Topics:  callide politics qld state election 2017 queensland state election 2017

Gladstone Observer

