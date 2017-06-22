25°
'Independence': O'Dowd defends penalty rates vote

Andrew Thorpe
| 22nd Jun 2017 6:13 PM
DEFENDING HIS VOTE: Ken O'Dowd in January.
DEFENDING HIS VOTE: Ken O'Dowd in January. Paul Braven GLA300117KEN

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd has defended his decision to vote with the government to defeat an Opposition bill which would have reversed a Fair Work decision to cut Sunday penalty rates.

The ALP introduced the bill, an almost word-for-word copy of Dawson MP George Christensen's private member's bill, to Federal Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Christensen, who like Mr O'Dowd is an LNP member affiliated with the National Party, crossed the floor to vote for the bill, narrowing the government's margin of victory to just one MP.

ALP senator and frequent O'Dowd critic Chris Ketter seized on the result, saying responsibility for the penalty rates cuts now rested entirely with Mr O'Dowd.

"Ken O'Dowd has monumentally failed thousands of workers in Central Queensland by not crossing the floor," Senator Ketter said.

"If Mr O'Dowd had have stood with his colleague we wouldn't still be fighting to save the take home pay of retail and fast food workers.

"(He) should hang his head in shame and explain to his constituents why he failed to back his fellow LNP colleague."

STOP THE CUTS: ALP Senator Chris Ketter (left) and former Flynn candidate Zac Beers at Lightbox during the campaign to stop the Fair Work Commission&#39;s cuts to Sunday penalty rates.
STOP THE CUTS: ALP Senator Chris Ketter (left) and former Flynn candidate Zac Beers at Lightbox during the campaign to stop the Fair Work Commission's cuts to Sunday penalty rates. Declan Cooley

Mr O'Dowd denied he had voted to remove penalty rates, and said saying he did was "disingenuous, at best".

"What I did vote for is to protect the independence of the Fair Work Commission," he said.

"Without (Fair Work's) independence, politicians would be free to decide what workers would be paid; does Senator Ketter really think the people want to see that?

"The Fair Work Commission made their decision with the entire economy in mind, and saw this change as an opportunity to help produce more jobs on Sundays.

"We no longer operate in a Monday-Friday economy and I think this decision reflects that."

Mr O'Dowd said the best thing he could do for workers was "strengthening the economy so they can get a job", and if the ALP got its way it would close down the coal industry.

"I would suggest that Senator Ketter's office in Strathpine doesn't get a whole lot of coal miners walking in concerned about how long they'll have a job - mine actually do," he said.

"Senator Ketter would like to think himself a warrior for the battler but in Central Queensland it is clear the green tail now wags the red dog."

chris ketter ken o'dowd

