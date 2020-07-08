‘Incredibly grateful’: Tradie’s sacrifice recognised

Luke Hamilton, owner of Luke's Tree Services, with his daughter Finlay and son Ory.

THE Royal Flying Doctor Service has issued a statement following the selfless actions of a Gladstone business owner, thanking him for his kind gesture.

Luke Hamilton made the decision to begin donating five per cent of his tree service business fee to the Royal Flying Doctor Service last week.

The inspiration behind commencing the regular donations was an incident Mr Hamilton was involved in last year, the details of which were not disclosed.

“It has been on my mind since then, ‘how do I pay back these people who were nice to me?’” Mr Hamilton said.

“I am now in a position where I can give back to them and the community.

“The idea has been there for a while, but I went ahead with it last week.”

Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) chief executive Meredith Staib said the community relied on fundraising initiatives such as Mr Hamilton’s.

“In order to help us fund vital healthcare delivery right across the state of Queensland,” Ms Staib said.

“While incredibly grateful for the support we do receive from State and Commonwealth Governments, the RFDS depends on bequests, fundraising and donations to continue to bridge the gap in operational funding.

“The generosity of dedicated RFDS supporters such as Luke, is critical to keeping the Flying Doctor in the air and in the communities that need us the most, and we are incredibly grateful for his support.”

People who wish to donate to the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) can do so by visiting rfds.co/flyingdoctor