‘Incredibly brave’: Lifeless teen pulled from beach by father

A community has rallied around an "incredibly brave" teenager who was pulled unconscious from a Sunshine Coast beach by his father and revived by an off-duty lifesaver.

Reuben Fox, 14, was found floating face down in Bulcock Beach at Caloundra after he dived into the water and hit his head on a sandbank about midday last Saturday.

The Waterford teenager had been swimming with friends and family who were alerted to the accident after hearing a woman scream.

Reuben's aunt Allison Leader, said his father Andrew Fox leapt into the water to retrieve him and he was revived by off-duty Ithaca-Caloundra life member James McClelland.

Life member of Ithaca-Caloundra City Life saving Club James McClelland sprung into action to save Reuben’s life.

"Andrew dived into rescue him and pulled him to shore," she said.

"A local lifesaver James McClelland, who wasn't meant to be working that day, was able to perform CPR and save his life."

Mr McClelland, a veteran royal life saver, was not meant to be on patrol Saturday and was speaking to club mates when he heard the scream.

Reuben Fox, 14, is flown to Qld Children's Hospital.

After Reuben was revived, he was flown by helicopter to the Queensland Children's Hospital where the family learned he had a C5 fracture to his spinal cord, and had C6 nerve damage.

It was in hospital where the Year 9 Groves Christian College student was told the devastating news that he may never walk again.

"He's been told the bad news and he's being very brave but he is scared," Ms Leader said.

"We have confidence in his bravery and strength and we continue to pray that he would overcome this extremely difficult challenge."

Ms Leader said Reuben had been moved today from ICU into the high-dependency ward where he will continue his rehabilitation for months.

Family and friends of the Waterford teenager are now rallying to raise enough money to help him with his rehabilitation and home and car modifications that will be needed.

Ms Leader said the family were blown away after receiving $25,000 through a GoFundMe campaign in just over 24 hours.

"The family would like to thank everybody for the incredible love and support shown at this time," she said.

"They face a battle, there is a big battle ahead of them."

If you would like to help the Foxes, please donate to their GoFundMe page.

