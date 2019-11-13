‘Incredible’ response to donations for fireys

ALIVE Pharmacy Calliope has been collecting toiletries for disaster relief.

Store manager Clare Stone said the response had been incredible.

“People have been bringing in full shopping bags of toiletries,” Ms Stone said.

The donations will be taken to Rockhampton and put into packs and distributed to the rural fire services fighting fires around Yeppoon.

Ms Stone said the packs would help volunteers “have a nice, decent shower”.

She said it was easy for the store to agree to be a drop-off point for the initiative.

“That’s what Alive’s all about,” she said.

“Looking after our small communities and helping out wherever we can and wherever we’re needed.”

Ms Stone said the donations would be sent to Rockhampton at lunchtime tomorrow, but the pharmacy would continue to accept donations.