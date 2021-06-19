‘Incredible’ kick leaves experts stunned

This kick showed just how torrential the conditions were.

This kick showed just how torrential the conditions were.

The Dragons and Raiders played out a dour encounter on a windy Saturday night, and no moment demonstrated the horrid conditions better than a bizarre kick late in the first half.

On the 5th tackle, Dragons halfback Ben Hunt launched a towering bomb into the Wollongong sky, only for the wind to carry the kick further back than it initially travelled forward.

League experts could barely believe their eyes.

“That went 15 metres forwards, 25 metres backwards,” said Fox League’s Dan Ginnane in his call of the game.

“That’s incredible,” added Broncos great Corey Parker.

“If you’ve just joined us in the coverage and you see Ben Hunt kicking and you think ‘What is he doing?’, he’s kicked the casing off that ball … and it’s blown back 25 metres.”

At halftime, premiership-winning playmaker Cooper Cronk used the crazy kick as an opportunity to have a dig at fellow commentator, Michael Ennis.

“I’ve seen Mick do this in a game at Shark Park but there was no wind, it just went backwards,” the Storm and Roosters legend said with a laugh.

Shortly before the second half began, Ginnane reported that the winds at WIN Stadium were averaging 44 km/h and peaked at around 65km/h.

Players cottoned on to the unusual conditions of the game in the first 40 and began adjusting their play accordingly.

So windy at Wollongong this is how the Dragons set up to receive a dropout. Preparing for it to go 65+ metres. #NRLDragonsRaiderspic.twitter.com/jNRDa2pSOJ — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) June 19, 2021

Canberra rookie Xavier Savage has cruelly had his NRL debut ruined after incorrectly being deployed as an 18th man in Saturday’s 22-20 defeat to St George Illawarra.

Savage thought he had realised his first grade dream when he entered the game at the start of the second half at WIN Stadium after Sebastian Kris was ruled out due to concussion.

However the 19-year-old was sensationally hauled from the field 12 minutes later after officials recognised that it was an illegal substitution.

Under the league’s hastily introduced 18th man rule, teams can only use an extra man should three players fail a head injury assessment.

The emergency interchange can also occur if a player suffers a match-ending injury caused by foul play, in which the opposing player was either sin-binned or sent off.

Kris was ruled out at halftime after copping a knock from Dragons second-rower Jack Bird minutes before the break, resulting in Bird being put on report.

However Bird was neither binned, nor marched. Nor had two Raiders been concussed.

Canberra players ran to meet Savage, an electric winger who hails from Cairns, when he handed the league’s interchange official the interchange card and stepped onto the field.

He carried the ball for nine metres off his one run, made a tackle, and missed another before being rushed back off the field, still with a smile on his face.

It is unclear whether the Raiders will be penalised for the screw-up.

“The rules are clear that an 18th man can only be activated if a player is sin-binned or sent off - or a team has three failed HIAs,” an NRL spokesperson said.

“The Raiders incorrectly activated the 18th man at the beginning of the second half.

“The NRL has asked for full reports from the Raiders as well as our staff on duty at the ground to ascertain the circumstances which led to the 18th man being incorrectly activated.”

The bizarre stuff-up overshadowed a closely-fought contest that also included a memorable from another debutant in Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan.

The promising youngster scored one of three St George Illawarra tries in a dominant final 30 minutes where they turned a 12-point deficit into a thrilling two-point victory.

Wind Stadium

The Raiders seemed set to make the most of playing with the aid of a fierce southerly, jumping out to a two-try lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

The first was when Josh Hodgson jumped out of dummy-half to put Corey Harawira-Naera over for first points, before Elliott Whitehead spun out of a tackle to set up Sebastian Kris.

The Dragons eventually got on the board when Billy Burns sliced through on a Hunt short ball, only for Canberra to take an eight-point halftime lead with a penalty goal.

The Raiders appeared set for a win when Joseph Tapine barrelled his way over in the 46th minute, but the maligned Dragons spine of Andrew McCullough, Hunt and Corey Norman combined to steer a comeback.

No Sloan down

Gerard Beale started the turnaround when he went across in the 51st minute, before Sloan stepped up with arguably the play of the game.

The youngster tipped to be the long-term No.1 chipped over the Raiders defence for Norman, before backing up his five-eighth to claim his maiden first-grade try.

A Hunt 40-20 set up the eventual game-winner for Norman, who latched onto a Paul Vaughan offload to consolidate their spot in the top eight.

Hunt finished with two try assists and a game-high five tackle busts.

Sloan, the 19-year-old Dapto product, also bravely put his body on the line to field a kick as the Raiders were pressing to steal the two points late.

Originally published as ‘Incredible’ kick leaves experts stunned