‘Incredible’: GPC reacts to Active August participation

Students from St Francis Catholic Primary School in Tannum Sands participated in the Gladstone Port Corporation's Active August.

A GLADSTONE region state school walked as far as Uluru last month while participating in the Gladstone Ports Corporation's Active August initiative.

Participants ran, walked, rode, skipped and skated their way through August to promote active and healthy lifestyles during these unprecedented times.

As part of Active August, GPC donated $26,000 to local schools to encourage healthier lifestyles and help schools invest in more sporting equipment.

Schools went the distance with GPC's walk-around-the-world challenge, counting their steps to see where in the world they could travel to.

Miriam Vale State School students made it through to the centre of Australia - walking as far as Uluru and learning about landmarks along the way.

The 2020 community beneficiary, the Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre received $20,000 in funding for their centre.

GPC is supporting the Boyne Island centre's 'Drift into the Future' program by assisting with the purchase of new kayaks and canoe equipment.

People, Community and Sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said GPC was proud to help create bright prospects and promote healthy living for the region's future leaders.

"The whole idea of Active August was to give locals and students something to look forward to and encourage them to continue their active and healthy lifestyles in a time when this can be forgone," Ms Winsor said.

"Seeing our local schools accomplish their weekly steps was one of the most exciting parts of the initiative, students have really embraced Active August and it's incredible to see that running clubs have new membership.

"While we couldn't host the Botanic to Bridge fun run event this year due to COVID-19, I am so proud to see the community get behind Active August and bring it to life."