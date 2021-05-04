Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW residents have marvelled at multiple waterspouts which formed in the sea during storm activity on Tuesday afternoon.
NSW residents have marvelled at multiple waterspouts which formed in the sea during storm activity on Tuesday afternoon.
Weather

‘Incredible’: Five water spouts seen in NSW storms

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
4th May 2021 7:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

When it rains it pours but wild weather in northern NSW reached new heights on Tuesday, whipping up a line of waterspouts along the coastline.

A line of storms forming along the lower Mid North Coast yesterday afternoon saw up to five water spouts spring up just off Harrington bearing down on the mouth of the Manning River.

Local resident Kirra Moffitt snapped a shot of the five waterspouts forming in the sea just off the coast about 4:30pm on Tuesday.

Five waterspouts seen at Harrington, NSW on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Kirra Moffitt
Five waterspouts seen at Harrington, NSW on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Kirra Moffitt

 

Hobby photographer Ms Moffitt, 23, was editing photos on her laptop when she spotted the spouts out the window of her home and ran to grab her camera.

"There were storm clouds everywhere but I looked out the window and saw a water spout from behind a tree," Ms Moffitt said.

"I drove up to Pilot Hill (in Harrington) and all of a sudden there were five, it was so eerie but really incredible to see so many all at once."

The waterspouts formed due to storm activity in the area. Picture: Kirra Moffitt
The waterspouts formed due to storm activity in the area. Picture: Kirra Moffitt

 

The waterspouts remains off the coastline for about thirty minutes before they collapsed.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for storms in the Mid North Coast area yesterday afternoon.

 

 

BOM forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said waterspouts were "common" when storm activity hits coastal areas.

"The current trough moving along the NSW coast creates the perfect environment for a waterspout," Ms Woodhouse said.

A waterspout at Harrington forms out to sea. Picture: Kirra Moffitt
A waterspout at Harrington forms out to sea. Picture: Kirra Moffitt

 

"All you need is a shower of rain and turning winds on the sea surface, and we're seeing fairly good rainfall across that part of NSW so it's possible to see a number of waterspouts form."

More rain is on the way for large areas of NSW as a cold front and trough moves through, with coastal areas expected to receive possible thunderstorms and showers until Friday.

 

 

 

Originally published as 'Incredible': Five water spouts seen in NSW storms

storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unlicenced driver cops suspension in court

        Premium Content Unlicenced driver cops suspension in court

        Crime The woman told police she had changed her address and number.

        ‘Get a steak into you’: Deputy PM slams Beef Aus critic

        Premium Content ‘Get a steak into you’: Deputy PM slams Beef Aus critic

        News Deputy PM Michael McCormack has slammed PETA’s call to end Beef Australia in...

        NAME AND SHAME: Driver loses licence for helping mate

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Driver loses licence for helping mate

        Crime The man admitted to drinking six vodkas and two beers.

        Auckland Hill and hydrogen centre share in $10m funding

        Premium Content Auckland Hill and hydrogen centre share in $10m funding

        News Deputy PM Michael McCormack announced $10m in funding for Gladstone with Ken O’Dowd...