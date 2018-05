A woman has suffered minor injuries after a car rollover on Marten St this afternoon.

A woman has suffered minor injuries after a car rollover on Marten St this afternoon. Greg Bray

A WOMAN as had a lucky escape after a car roll over this afternoon in South Gladstone.

Queensland Ambulance are on route to Marten St after a woman narrowly escaped what could have been a fatal situation after hitting the kerb, driving into a tree and flipping her car on to its side.

The crash happened at around 2.40pm.

More to come.