Increasing support from the community helps iconic club

PEOPLE POWER: Sabrina Teutelink, bar manager at the bowls club says the volunteers play a vital role in keeping the club going.

IT'S been a good month for the Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls & Citizens Club, with numbers of visitors increasing, and a string of social events lined up on the calendar, says events coordinator Sue Wilson.

"We had a really successful cent sale on the weekend, (organised by the lady bowlers)," Ms Wilson said.

"I think they raised nearly double what they normally do.

"It's the best one they've had a for a long time."

Ms Wilson said the response to the still-running barefoot bowls competition had been positive too.

"We've had five teams of four coming regularly on a Thursday night which has been great.

"I believe our patronage is picking up a little bit on Friday nights, with people coming in to have a drink.

"It's fantastic, we're extremely happy, we are moving in the right direction.

"I think everyone is quite excited that things are moving the right way."

Ms Wilson attributes the increasing popularity of the club to social media advertising and to increased community awareness and support.

She says the club has a lot to offer beyond bowling.

"It provides leisure activities for our aged community as well as everyone (else).

"The hall is also used by quite a few ballet dancers and (for) wedding functions.

"We have one of the best halls in Gladstone (with timber floors)."

The club is also home for the Gladstone RSL.

"We have a drop in centre for the returned soldiers, that's really important the service is provided for the war widows and retired service men," Ms Wilson said.

This Sunday the club will host a father's day event featuring barefoot bowls, football on the big screen and a catered lunch.

The cost is $25 a head and Sue advises attendees need to book by Thursday so that catering can be finalised.

For those who just want to come along for the bowls, the cost is $10 and there's no need to book.