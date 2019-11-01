Increased sunshine is expected

Ocean sunset sailboat storm clouds is a powerful cloudscape with sun rays bursting over the open sea.

OVERCAST conditions are expected to clear by Sunday afternoon but with it our chance of further showers.

Gladstone’s radar recorded 2.4mm today with most of that falling between 7-8am.

There wasn’t as much luck at the Airport radar with only 1mm recorded up to 9am.

It was the same story in other parts of the region with only 2mm falling at Seventeen Seventy and the same at Essendean Bridge (Baffle Creek).

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said Gladstone’s weekend weather outlook would be similar to yesterday and today.

“You’ll get a couple of these isolated showers streaming in off the ocean and that pattern will continue Saturday into Sunday,” Mr Narramore said.

“Rainfall totals will only be 1-5mm for most over the weekend.”

Mr Narramore said we should see increased sunshine on Sunday ahead of warmer conditions next week.

“Those temperatures will increase to over 30C,” he said.