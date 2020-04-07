Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ruth and Robert Turner with their new cats Buddy and Tosh, April 6 2020
Ruth and Robert Turner with their new cats Buddy and Tosh, April 6 2020
News

Increased pet adoptions silver lining to COVID-19

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE month ago, an animal rescue group was desperate for foster carers and pet adoptions, but that’s all changed since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group president Judy Whicker said more than 50 dogs and 40 cats have been adopted in the past month.

Ms Whicker thinks the surge in pet adoptions is a result of people having more time to look after a pet in self-isolation.

“We had over 105 cats and kittens a month ago, and now we’re down to about 70, which is just great,” Ms Whicker said.

“I was screaming for more foster carers but now we’ve had about seven people that have said ‘hey we would like to foster a dog’.”

But it’s not just Gladstone, Ms Whicker said pet adoptions has seen an increase around the world.

“The virus is a dreadful thing but it has certainly brought people that want to take care of the animals,” she said.

Married couple Robert and Ruth Turner went in to adopt a cat last Saturday and came out with two – Buddy and Tosh.

The pair had plans to travel in June but were forced to cancel after international travel was banned.

Mr Turner said the surge in pet adoptions was the silver lining to the pandemic. He said the self-isolation period has allowed people to do things they enjoy or were too busy to do beforehand.

“We always wanted to get another cat after our last one but we were too busy travelling,” Mr Turner said.

Mrs Turner added: “Now that we can’t go we thought it was a good time to get a cat so we could settle them in before we can travel again.”

coronavirusgladstone gladstone animal rescue group pet adoptions
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cruise ships to depart Aus via Gladstone outer anchorage

        premium_icon Cruise ships to depart Aus via Gladstone outer anchorage

        News Authorities have stressed the ships will not dock here and there will be no impact on Gladstone residents.

        Headspace goes virtual to keep youth connected

        premium_icon Headspace goes virtual to keep youth connected

        News The online social group will help keep Gladstone youth connected during self...

        RAIN: Totals over the weekend and what to expect for Easter

        premium_icon RAIN: Totals over the weekend and what to expect for Easter

        News Several areas received decent totals over the weekend, but conditions are expected...

        Fire crews called to ‘smouldering’ lightpole

        premium_icon Fire crews called to ‘smouldering’ lightpole

        News QUEENSLAND fire and emergency services were called to a powerpole fire in Wowan...