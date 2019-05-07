Incorrect election signs to be removed

A number of election corflutes placed around the Gladstone region have been nailed into trees.

IT'S hard to miss the multitude of election corflutes scattered along the streets and roads of the Flynn electorate but many of them appear to be in violation of both council and state regulations.

Major parties including Labor, One Nation and the LNP have placed signs attached to trees - a clear breach of the guidelines set by both tiers of government.

Gladstone Regional Council's guidelines, based on the Department of Transport and Main Roads requirements regarding election signs, state that signs are "not be fastened to trees, vegetation in public parks or public facilities or attached to council property or infrastructure”.

The TMR guidelines, applicable on state-controlled roads, also states the signs are "not be attached to trees, vegetation, or structures such as road signs, guardrails, light or power poles”.

GRC has contacted the candidates asking them to remove signs - located on council land - in breach of the guidelines.