Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A number of election corflutes placed around the Gladstone region have been nailed into trees.
A number of election corflutes placed around the Gladstone region have been nailed into trees. Matt Harris
News

Incorrect election signs to be removed

MATT HARRIS
by
7th May 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S hard to miss the multitude of election corflutes scattered along the streets and roads of the Flynn electorate but many of them appear to be in violation of both council and state regulations.

Major parties including Labor, One Nation and the LNP have placed signs attached to trees - a clear breach of the guidelines set by both tiers of government.

Gladstone Regional Council's guidelines, based on the Department of Transport and Main Roads requirements regarding election signs, state that signs are "not be fastened to trees, vegetation in public parks or public facilities or attached to council property or infrastructure”.

NOT ALLOWED: Corflutes have been nailed to trees.
NOT ALLOWED: Corflutes have been nailed to trees. Matt Harris

The TMR guidelines, applicable on state-controlled roads, also states the signs are "not be attached to trees, vegetation, or structures such as road signs, guardrails, light or power poles”.

GRC has contacted the candidates asking them to remove signs - located on council land - in breach of the guidelines.

australian labor party election signs gladstone regional council liberal national party one nation transport and main roads
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Pro-Adani convoy makes pit stop at HookUp event

    premium_icon Pro-Adani convoy makes pit stop at HookUp event

    News A PRO-ADANI convoy travelling through the region took advantage of crowds at the Boyne Tannum HookUp at the weekend

    The can't miss child and family expo

    premium_icon The can't miss child and family expo

    Parenting Annual event returns with two venues this year

    RE-BRAND: Rocksalt Tannum Sands undergoing big changes

    premium_icon RE-BRAND: Rocksalt Tannum Sands undergoing big changes

    Business Find out how the date night hot spot is turning family friendly

    'Really shined': Dance group steps up at Bundy festival

    premium_icon 'Really shined': Dance group steps up at Bundy festival

    News Students from the En Pointe Dance Company received top honours.