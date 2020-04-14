Incoming council sworn in at first meeting

The new Gladstone Regional Council (from left) Glenn Churchill, Chris Cameron, Natalia Muszkat, Chris Trevor, Mayor Matt Burnett, Rick Hansen, Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck, Desley O'Grady and Darryl Branthwaite at the declaration, all standing 1.5m apart following social-distancing requirements.

THE new Gladstone Regional Council has officially been sworn in, led by Mayor Matt Burnett for his second term.

A small ceremony was held at the council chambers this morning, with each councillor sitting 1.5m apart for their first meeting.

Re-elected councillors Kahn Goodluck, Chris Trevor, Glenn Churchill, Natalia Muszkat, Desley O’Grady and Rick Hansen were joined by newcomers Darryl Branthwaite and Chris Cameron.

Council CEO Leisa Dowling congratulated the mayor and the incoming councillors on their election.

“As a council we’ve achieved a long list of great accomplishments and I look forward to continuing to work with Cr Burnett and the incoming councillor group,” Ms Dowling said.

“There will be challenges to face during the next four years, such as what the world is currently experiencing in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as a council and a community we will rise up to this challenge and come through the other side.”

The first post-election meeting was live-streamed to the council’s Facebook page. Cr Burnett made mention of regular meeting attendees Tex, Phil and John, who could not attend due to social-distancing protocols.

“I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank councillor PJ Sobhanian and councillor Peter Masters for their service to the Gladstone Regional Council for the past four years, and councillor Cindy Bush who joined us for the first couple of years,” Cr Burnett said.

During the meeting councillors unanimously voted in favour of Cr Goodluck taking the role of deputy mayor and for Cr Burnett to be appointed as the candidate for the Local Government Association of Queensland’s policy executive district representative.

The first general meeting will be held on April 28 followed by the first and third Tuesday of each month.