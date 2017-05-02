Income stats show Gladstone at the height of the boom

BOOM: The figures show the extent to which the resources boom drove high wages in the Gladstone region.

INCOME figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics last week have painted a rosy picture of Gladstone at the height of the resources boom.

The figures show workers living in Clinton and New Auckland earned the highest median total incomes in the state over the 2014-2015 financial year.

The two suburbs' median income, which included earnings from wages, investments, superannuation and unincorporated businesses, was $71,733 over the period, the highest of Queensland's 526 level 2 statistical areas.

The Gladstone local government area's median income over the same period was $63,950, well above Central Queensland's median of $52,917 and the third-highest in the state.

An overwhelming proportion of Gladstone's income came from employment, with the median investment earnings for the region reported at just $81 for the year.

Only 5.1% of earners in Clinton and New Auckland reported investment as their main source of income.

Lyndal Hansen from the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the figures revealed the extent of the wealth generated by the resources boom before the downturn hit.

"Around that time peggies (cleaners) over at Curtis Island were earning up to $130,000... well over $100,000 at any rate,” Ms Hansen said.

"In the retail and hospitality sector we were struggling to get people at the time, so we had to offer higher wages as well.

"One of my nephews came up to work in the area and he was taken on as a gofer, driving around and picking people up, and he was on $120,000.”

Clinton and New Auckland earners were also the youngest in the region at a median age of 35, while Agnes Water was the oldest at 45.

Agnes Water also reported the highest percentage of people who relied on investment as the main source of their income, at 16%.

Because the figures were compiled from personal tax forms lodged with the Australian Taxation Office, the Australian Bureau of Statistics noted that some low income earners (such as those on pensions or allowances or earning below the tax-free threshold) may not have been present in the figures.