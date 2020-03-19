Incident with neighbours leads dad to prison

A FATHER of seven was in Gladstone visiting some of his estranged children when he became part of a neighbourhood incident.

Trevor James Johnson, 37, appearing via video link, pleaded guilty to public nuisance and one other offence.

The court heard Johnson was involved in a "neighbourhood circumstance" challenging and threatening his neighbours.

Johnson was not a part of the incident to start with but by the time the police arrived he was involved.

Johnson was filmed puffing his chest out, putting his arms out and getting in the face of his neighbours.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client had lived on the streets since he was seven after he ran away from foster care.

She said he had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression for which he was receiving counselling.

Ms Hight said at the time of the offence he was visiting some of his seven children who he does not have a relationship with.

Johnson was sentenced to two years imprisonment, serving eight months in jail with four already served.

He will be released on parole in July and finish his parole in September 2021.