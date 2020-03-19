Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
Crime

Incident with neighbours leads dad to prison

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Mar 2020 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER of seven was in Gladstone visiting some of his estranged children when he became part of a neighbourhood incident.

Trevor James Johnson, 37, appearing via video link, pleaded guilty to public nuisance and one other offence.

The court heard Johnson was involved in a "neighbourhood circumstance" challenging and threatening his neighbours.

Johnson was not a part of the incident to start with but by the time the police arrived he was involved.

Johnson was filmed puffing his chest out, putting his arms out and getting in the face of his neighbours.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client had lived on the streets since he was seven after he ran away from foster care.

She said he had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression for which he was receiving counselling.

Ms Hight said at the time of the offence he was visiting some of his seven children who he does not have a relationship with.

Johnson was sentenced to two years imprisonment, serving eight months in jail with four already served.

He will be released on parole in July and finish his parole in September 2021.

gladstone courts gladstone crime trevor james johnson
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Observer on COVID-19: Stay informed with latest news

        Observer on COVID-19: Stay informed with latest news

        News With an increasing number of us being forced to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Gladstone Observer will be here to bring you all the latest breaking news...

        • 19th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
        Festival canned on commemorative year

        premium_icon Festival canned on commemorative year

        News The latest on a growing list of events cancelled in our region

        School celebrates diversity of students

        premium_icon School celebrates diversity of students

        News Primary students celebrate Harmony Week

        GIG GUIDE: What’s on this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: What’s on this week

        News Looking for something to do? We got you covered.