Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The dramatic crash scene.
The dramatic crash scene.
News

Driver inches from death as bars smash through windscreen

Carolyn Booth
27th Jun 2019 4:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE are probably few things scarier than watching huge metal bars hurtling towards you, but that's exactly what a Bundaberg driver has faced.

Police are investigating the two-vehicle crash, which left a driver with significant head and hand injuries, but miraculously in a stable condition.

But it's clear the situation was just inches way from being far worse, with three bars sliding from the back of a ute and smashing through the windscreen of the car travelling behind it.

Emergency services were called to the crash along Childers Rd, about 2.10pm today.

The crash happened about 5km past the Ring Road intersection.

The driver of the ute was treated for shock. The driver of the car was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Police are investigation the crash, with whether the load was appropriately secured expected to be examined.

crash dangerous driving editors picks metal bars
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    premium_icon NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    News It has been a busy news week in the Gladstone region - here's what you need to know to catch up on the news

    Boyne Smelter GM is on the move

    premium_icon Boyne Smelter GM is on the move

    Business Rio Tinto creates new role for smelter GM.

    Skies expected to clear for a good start to school holidays

    premium_icon Skies expected to clear for a good start to school holidays

    News The coastal areas will see some possible showers today and tomorrow

    Endeavour to berth into Gladstone harbour next week

    premium_icon Endeavour to berth into Gladstone harbour next week

    News The crew will host a free open public day on July 7 from 10am-1pm