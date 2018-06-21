Menu
EXPERT ADVICE: Barry Meiring showing Jenny Fox some products for sale at the first Plant Fair markets day, at Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Matt Taylor GLA200618MARK
Inaugural Plant Fair sows its seeds

Matt Taylor
by
21st Jun 2018 8:45 AM

A LARGE selection of plants were on sale at Tondoon Botanic Gardens yesterday as part of its inaugural Plant Fair.

Held as a full-day market event focusing on plants, the fair displayed and sold a range of products to suit green thumbs of any level.

There were plenty of activities for the kids, with face painting and jumping castles to keep them entertained.

 

Local businesses got behind the event, with produce store The Feed Barn and Jan's Flower Shoppe joining in the mid-week festivities.

