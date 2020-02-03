Inaugural festival proves big hit with crowds

Gladstone's inaugural CQ Beer and Cider Festival at Albion Park February 1, 2020

Gladstone's inaugural CQ Beer and Cider Festival at Albion Park February 1, 2020

IN A Gladstone first, craft brewers from across Queensland had the opportunity to showcase their products.

The CQ Beer + Cider Festival on Saturday brought hundreds together to enjoy beer, food and live music.

Chris Bax at Gladstone's inaugural CQ Beer and Cider Festival at Albion Park

Organiser Tracey French was not surprised by the large turnout.

"It's definitely an on trend event," Ms French said.

"There's enough passionate people around that are into craft now."

Headricks Lane Brewing's Alex Taubert said it was great to see crowds enjoying the sunshine.

"We brew in Rocky … so it's great to see so many people supporting local business and having a great beer. Feedback has been wonderful" Mr Taubert said.

After a successful inaugural outing, Ms French said she was already looking to make next year's festival bigger and better.