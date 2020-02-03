Menu
Gladstone's inaugural CQ Beer and Cider Festival at Albion Park February 1, 2020
Inaugural festival proves big hit with crowds

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
IN A Gladstone first, craft brewers from across Queensland had the opportunity to showcase their products.

The CQ Beer + Cider Festival on Saturday brought hundreds together to enjoy beer, food and live music.

Chris Bax at Gladstone's inaugural CQ Beer and Cider Festival at Albion Park
Organiser Tracey French was not surprised by the large turnout.

"It's definitely an on trend event," Ms French said.

"There's enough passionate people around that are into craft now."

Headricks Lane Brewing's Alex Taubert said it was great to see crowds enjoying the sunshine.

"We brew in Rocky … so it's great to see so many people supporting local business and having a great beer. Feedback has been wonderful" Mr Taubert said.

After a successful inaugural outing, Ms French said she was already looking to make next year's festival bigger and better.

