Inaugural bike ride raises money for people with disabilities

Jason Bartlett, Peter Osborne, Wayne Paton, Joel Butler and Jack Smythe often raise money for charities through social rides.

THE INAUGURAL Unique Quality Care fundraiser has a participant hoping the event will become a permanent fixture on the calendar.

This Saturday, cars and motorbikes will gather at Harbour City Harley Davidson for a fundraising ride to Agnes Water, for a meet-up at the tavern.

Joel Butler from M.A.C.E said the event would raise money for Unique Quality Care, a workplace service that provided support for people with disabilities.

“This the first time we’ve done a fundraising ride for Unique Quality Care,” Mr Butler said.

“We’re trying to help raise some funds for supplies for their programs.

“They’re all about helping and trying to empower kids which is right up our alley.”

Mr Butler hopes the event will attract a lot of riders on the day, with a sausage sizzle and coffee van there in the morning.

“We had a meeting last night to make sure everything is lining up,” he said.

“We’ve got a few of (Unique Quality Care) staff and a few kids in their programs that are coming down on Saturday morning.”

Mr Butler said Deja Vu Coffee would also donate to the cause.

“The Deja Vu Coffee van will also be there raising money through the proceeds,” he said.

“All proceeds (owner) Tony makes he’s donating back to Unique Quality Care.

“It’s a nice thing to see.”

Mr Butler said he would like to see $200 or more raised on the day.

“It would be good to have a couple of hundred to help support them,” he said.

“Everyone has been doing a bit to make this ride happen.

“Unique Quality Care are doing what they can do to help out as well.”

The Unique Quality Care ride will assemble at the Harbour City Harley Davidson this Saturday at 8am for registrations and then leave at 9.30am. It is $20 per person to ride with raffles on the day.