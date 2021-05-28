Menu
Palaszczuk formally introduces euthanasia laws to Queensland parliament
Politics

Inaction exposed: Labor wheels barely turning

Domanii Cameron
by and Jessica Marszalek, Domanii Cameron
28th May 2021 5:06 AM
The Palaszczuk Government has passed fewer laws than both the Bligh and Newman governments before it.

But Leader of the House Yvette D'Ath has defended the Labor administration saying: "The measure of good government is not how many Bills you've got."

The first term of the Palaszczuk Government passed 145 laws, before dipping to 105 in its second term.

The Bligh and Newman governments passed 154 and 170 laws respectively.

The run sheet comes as former Labor Speaker and QUT adjunct associate professor John Mickel said he found it "unusual" only one Bill was set for debate in parliament this week.

It followed criticism by the LNP, Greens and Katter's Australian Party that the government was lazy.

 

 

"As for the reasoning, I don't know what that is," Mr Mickel said of the slim agenda.

"Past parliaments have quite rightly been criticised for ramming legislation through."

But Ms D'Ath accused the opposition of "carrying on".

"They were complaining when we were doing three or four Bills a week and saying they weren't getting the chance to talk and now they're complaining that we're doing one Bill a week because they get the chance to talk and they're not taking that option up," she said.

Labor's Debt Reduction and Savings Bill has been the only Bill debated and voted on this week, with a Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill and a Green's Private Members Bill to cap rent the only laws introduced.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath speaks during Question Time at Parliament House. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Ms D'Ath said there was "plenty" of legislation coming up in future weeks, and a Budget, so "we're not going to run out of work".

"We saw the LNP shove many Bills through when they were in parliament and they were bad laws," she said.

"So we're very happy with what we're bringing forward, they're good laws and we'll have plenty of work to do throughout the year."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Inaction exposed: Labor wheels barely turning

labor palaszczuk government politics qld state politics queensland state politics state politics

