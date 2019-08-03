In trouble after driving to help family member

A MAN who's never held a driver's licence drove his cousin's car after a call for help from a female family member.

Mahlon Duncan, 22, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving unlicensed, being someone who had never held a licence.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Duncan originally told police he had an interstate licence but checks revealed otherwise.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Duncan worked as a ranger at Woorabinda but was moving to Darwin with his family.

She said he had received a call from a female family member crying and needing help, so he borrowed his cousin's car and was on his way back when he was intercepted.

Duncan was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.