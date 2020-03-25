Menu
LJ Hooker Gladstone are adapting their systems to ensure the best communication methods with their clients during the unprecedented COVID-19 Crisis. Pictured: Joyce Hort and principal Mark Spearing. Picture: Liana Walker
‘In this together’: Real estate adapts to COVID-19

Sam Reynolds
25th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
COVID-19 is affecting the operation of businesses across the region, and real estate agents aren’t exempt.

LJ Hooker Gladstone principal Mark Spearing said it was unchartered water, with everyone needing to bunker down, communicate and assist where possible.

“We are all in this together and we will continue to help the people of Gladstone to recover together,” Mr Spearing said.

The LJ Hooker office is constantly updating their clients on how to best manage all aspects of all types of tenancy in the current crisis.

Mr Spearing and his team are working with clients to find the best methods of communication in relation to housing and rental needs.

Tenants received an email full of important information to help them through.

“Our latest updates address the key issues that many people are facing and sought to confirm our support for all our clients including tenants, owners, tradespeople and business owners,” Mr Spearing said.

“We are all one in this time of crisis and large scale job losses will not discriminate against anyone in our community whether they are a commercial owner or tenant, a residential tenant or owner, or a business owner.”

He said the agency had already received positive feedback.

“It allows us to mobilise our teams effectively to best serve Gladstone in the current climate and observe the current social distancing regulations,” Mr Spearing said.

“We can also start to get used to more virtual tours and video inspections than ever before.”

