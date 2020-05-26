“In this together”: National Reconciliation Week begins

Wayne Jones from the CQID Board of Directors with Eddie Hill, a Darumbal traditional dancer.

With National Reconciliation Week running from May 27 to June 3, Central Queensland Indigenous Development believes reconciliation means different things for different people.

CQID community development officer Kadie Aaskov said for the organisation, it meant two-way relationships that are “built on trust and respect between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and non-Indigenous Australians throughout society”.

“We support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history and that our cultures are recognised as part of a shared identity and as a result of fostered national unity,” she said.

Ms Aaskov said CQID attempted to live the life and walk in the footsteps of the 2020 slogan for National Reconciliation Week “In this together” every day.

“It is not just a week-long vision for us as an indigenous organisation, we live and breath that every day,” Ms Aaskov said.

Ms Aaskov said there were lots of ways to celebrate National Reconciliation Week from home this year.

“Have a read of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history or if you know of an Indigenous organisation give them a call and ask for more information on the services they provide,” she said.

“Read indigenous history books and learn, just anything you can think of which shows an interest in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.”

Ms Aaskov said CQID, which was established in 2004, had planted a significant footprint with programs in different locations throughout Central Queensland.

“Our main office is in Rockhampton, but we run a family participation program out of the Gladstone Office, a family wellbeing program, and drug and alcohol residential rehabilitation centre in Wooarrabinda and offer services from offices in Emerald, Longreach, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay,” she said.

Ms Aaskov said CQID’s role was to establish positive change for indigenous Australians and support them through those changes.

“We have a lot of clients in our family wellbeing program, which is based around providing support for those who don’t usually have services to help,” she said.

“Family participation is more centred around children and families who have entered the child protection system, so we do work with child safety and develop plans to keep kids in homes.

“We also have alcohol and drug service, a homeless service and a youth service, we cover a wide range of people in the area.”

For more information contact the CQID Gladstone branch on 4807 6426.