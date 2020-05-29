Counsellor offers therapy to students affected by COVID-19

Bachelor of Psychology alumnus Clare Bond is an Indigenous Student Counsellor who supports students with tools to overcome adversity and build resilience.

CLARE BOND knows what it's like for students who are doing it tough during COVID-19.

As a mother of five children, a university graduate and a current student of another undergraduate degree, she has drawn from personal experience to support students during these unprecedented times.

As CQUniversity Gladstone's indigenous student counsellor, Ms Bond uses her position to help students with their mental health.

She said resilience was key to student success regardless of the crisis.

"An individual's resilience is directly related to wellbeing. Having the ability to cope in tough situations is a crucial skill for us to adapt to the new normal post-COVID-19," Ms Bond said.

She said the current pandemic had exposed students to new stressors that can add uncertainty and disruption to their learning.

"Everyone is different and has a different narrative. Any event can cause trauma in a person's life," she said.

Alongside other CQUni counsellors, Ms Bond works to build individual coping strategies for students and restore control in their lives.

"I take the same approach to my counselling career as I do a mum. I help students understand how different things impact their life and guide them," she said.

As an indigenous woman, Ms Bond uses her personal experiences and knowledge of cultural awareness to help indigenous students.

"Approximately 95 per cent of the students I counsel are indigenous referrals but if COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that 'we are all in this together'," she said.

Ms Bond said counselling services were open to all students.

"I cannot cure students of their issues, but I offer support and resources to build their resilience so they can eventually cure themselves."

For any students that require professional support, call 4930 9456 or email counselling@cqu.edu.au to make an appointment.

For external services call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636, or Headspace on 1800 650 890. If you're in immediate danger, call triple-0.