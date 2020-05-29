Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bachelor of Psychology alumnus Clare Bond is an Indigenous Student Counsellor who supports students with tools to overcome adversity and build resilience.
Bachelor of Psychology alumnus Clare Bond is an Indigenous Student Counsellor who supports students with tools to overcome adversity and build resilience.
News

Counsellor offers therapy to students affected by COVID-19

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th May 2020 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLARE BOND knows what it's like for students who are doing it tough during COVID-19.

As a mother of five children, a university graduate and a current student of another undergraduate degree, she has drawn from personal experience to support students during these unprecedented times.

As CQUniversity Gladstone's indigenous student counsellor, Ms Bond uses her position to help students with their mental health.

She said resilience was key to student success regardless of the crisis.

"An individual's resilience is directly related to wellbeing. Having the ability to cope in tough situations is a crucial skill for us to adapt to the new normal post-COVID-19," Ms Bond said.

She said the current pandemic had exposed students to new stressors that can add uncertainty and disruption to their learning.

"Everyone is different and has a different narrative. Any event can cause trauma in a person's life," she said.

Alongside other CQUni counsellors, Ms Bond works to build individual coping strategies for students and restore control in their lives.

"I take the same approach to my counselling career as I do a mum. I help students understand how different things impact their life and guide them," she said.

As an indigenous woman, Ms Bond uses her personal experiences and knowledge of cultural awareness to help indigenous students.

"Approximately 95 per cent of the students I counsel are indigenous referrals but if COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that 'we are all in this together'," she said.

Ms Bond said counselling services were open to all students.

"I cannot cure students of their issues, but I offer support and resources to build their resilience so they can eventually cure themselves."

For any students that require professional support, call 4930 9456 or email counselling@cqu.edu.au to make an appointment.

For external services call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636, or Headspace on 1800 650 890. If you're in immediate danger, call triple-0.

clare bond cquniversity gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plaque commemorates dedicated caretaker

        premium_icon Plaque commemorates dedicated caretaker

        News A dedicated worker will be remembered with a plaque in a Gladstone park.

        Gladstone’s support helps child see again

        premium_icon Gladstone’s support helps child see again

        Community Funds raised by the Gladstone community have helped a five-year-old have her...

        IN COURT: 13 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 13 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 29.

        Future looking positive but more stimulus is needed

        premium_icon Future looking positive but more stimulus is needed

        News GCCI calls for more stimulus measures for hospitality and tourism with gas and...