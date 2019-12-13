25+ PROPERTIES: Every open home in Gladstone this weekend
IF you're looking for a home, look no further.
27 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.
Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.
Unit 1/1 Cross Street, South Gladstone, Qld 4680
This two storey townhouse features three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a fenced private courtyard.
$199,000
3 Vincent Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680
Described by the real estate as one of a kind, this split-level home features five bedrooms and two bathrooms.
$449,000
1146 Calliope River Road, West Stowe, Qld 4680
This massive lowset brick home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, double garage, formal lounge and L-shaped in ground swimming pool with water feature.
For Auction.
