3 Vincent Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680 Picture: Locations Estate Agents, realestate.com.au
News

25+ PROPERTIES: Every open home in Gladstone this weekend

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Dec 2019 5:30 PM
IF you're looking for a home, look no further.

27 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

 

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP

 

Unit 1/1 Cross Street, South Gladstone, Qld 4680

 

This two storey townhouse features three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a fenced private courtyard.

 

$199,000

 

 

1/1 Cross Street, South Gladstone, Qld 4680 Picture: LJ Hooker, realestate.com.au
3 Vincent Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680

 

Described by the real estate as one of a kind, this split-level home features five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

 

$449,000

 

3 Vincent Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680 Picture: Locations Estate Agents, realestate.com.au
3 Vincent Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680 Picture: Locations Estate Agents, realestate.com.au
1146 Calliope River Road, West Stowe, Qld 4680

This massive lowset brick home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, double garage, formal lounge and L-shaped in ground swimming pool with water feature. 

For Auction. 

1146 Calliope River Road, West Stowe, Qld 4680
1146 Calliope River Road, West Stowe, Qld 4680
