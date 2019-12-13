25+ PROPERTIES: Every open home in Gladstone this weekend

IF you're looking for a home, look no further.

27 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

Unit 1/1 Cross Street, South Gladstone, Qld 4680

This two storey townhouse features three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a fenced private courtyard.

$199,000

1/1 Cross Street, South Gladstone, Qld 4680 Picture: LJ Hooker, realestate.com.au

3 Vincent Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680

Described by the real estate as one of a kind, this split-level home features five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

$449,000

3 Vincent Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680 Picture: Locations Estate Agents, realestate.com.au

1146 Calliope River Road, West Stowe, Qld 4680

This massive lowset brick home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, double garage, formal lounge and L-shaped in ground swimming pool with water feature.

For Auction.

