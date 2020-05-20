‘In the deep end’: Meet new constables protecting Gladstone

First year constables Leon Bradford, Jordan Bird, Kirsten Ezzy, Brooke Wacker and Joel Hyde are helping keep the Gladstone community safe. Picture: Sam Reynolds

IT'S been a whirlwind start to policing careers for Gladstone's newest constables, but they're working hard to help keep the community safe.

Six first-year constables joined the local station after their graduation was pushed forward in March as the service looked to get more boots on the ground during COVID-19.

Constable Jordan Bird said it was bittersweet to graduate early without family at the ceremony, but it felt great to be sworn in.

"We got told Wednesday morning that we were graduating Friday," Constable Bird said.

"They needed us a little earlier because of everything that was happening."

Sergeant Kevin Whicker has been training the recruits and said despite unusual circumstances for the constables due to the pandemic, they were progressing well.

"They got sworn in early and thrown in the deep end," Sgt Whicker said.

"Hopefully things will get back to normal and they can progress through their first year on schedule."

Constable Brooke Wacker followed in her dad's footsteps to join the force and said the constables were enjoying their work.

"I think we've been eased into it because everyone is at home, but I'm sure once restrictions are eased it'll get busier," Constable Wacker said.

Constable Kirsten Ezzy said she was enjoying learning new things and interacting with different people in the community.

For a few of the constables, their new role was an opportunity to switch careers.

"I wanted to help the community and a career change so I looked at the police force as a job for life," Constable Joel Hyde said.

Constable Leon Bradford, previously a graphic designer, decided a life in the police force would suit him well.

Over the next year, the constables will be completing tasks in order to progress and finish their first-year requirements.