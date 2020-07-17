Menu
The scene of a crash at Barney Point where a white Holden ute hit a power pole snapping it in half.
IN PICTURES: Crash cracks power pole in half

Rodney Stevens
17th Jul 2020 1:04 PM
UPDATE 1.40pm: BURNOUTS, doughnuts and speeding are a regular occurance in a Barney Point street where a ute struck a power pole cracking it in half today.

A neighbour said she was at home inside when she heard tyres screaching and then a big bang about 12.20pm.

“They are always doing skids and doughnuts and speeding along this street,” she said.

“I’d say he was trying to do do a doughnut and he hit the power pole.”

Electrical crews have already replaced the power pole, which sits opposite the scene on a neighbours driveway.

Black marks are visible on the road near the scene.

The white Holden ute involved in a crash which cracked a power pole in half at Barney Point.
Two police cars remain on the scene with four officers closely watching the white Holden ute, which has front driver’s side damage.

The neighbour said she thought another neighbour called triple-0.

“Paramedics were treating him but he didn’t seem too injured,” she said.

“Before the cops arrived they tried to hide the ute in a house down the road, but then they (the police) got here.”

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the driver of the ute was taken to Gladstone Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The service power pole that was cracked in half by a crash involving a white Holden Ute at Barney Point.
INITIAL REPORT 1pm: A MAN is being treated by paramedics after crashing into a power pole at Barney Point.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the incident on Golding Street at 12.45pm.

“Paramedics are on scene and they are treating a man in his 20s for minor injuries,” the spokesman said.

A police media spokesman said a neighbour called police at 12.20pm advising of the incident.

The spokesman said the man was the only occupant of the white Holden ute.

“The power pole has been cracked in half,” the spokesman said.

“Police are investigating the possibility of dangerous driving.”

The spokesman said the man will be breath and drug tested and the ute will be seized for examination.

More to come.

