IN PHOTOS: Rodeo young guns charge back into action

Taj Everingham in the under-15 mini bull ride at the Mount Morgan Junior Rodeo at the weekend. Photo: Jann Houley

Taj Everingham in the under-15 mini bull ride at the Mount Morgan Junior Rodeo at the weekend. Photo: Jann Houley

RODEO: The standard of competition was first rate as the region’s young guns got their first taste of rodeo action in months on Saturday.

The Mount Morgan Junior Rodeo, which was held at the city’s showgrounds, attracted 230 nominations across nine events.

The event was scheduled for May but could not go ahead due to COVID-19.

Rodeo promoter and Mount Morgan Rodeo Association committee member Adrian Roots said hundreds of people were treated to six hours of quality rodeo.

Among the winners on the day were Calliope’s Ben Bode who took the honours in the junior bull ride from a 35-strong field, and Lachlan Coleman who claimed the junior bronc ride.

Riley O’Dell holds on tight in the 7-12 years mini bull ride. Photo: Jann Houley

Roots said the standard of competition was very high.

“There were a lot of really good kids there,” he said.

“They came from Toowoomba, Charleville, Jericho, Mackay and everywhere in between.

“It was a really good day, and it was great to see all the kids who were obviously keen to get back into it.

“I expected the riding to be of a lesser quality because they’ve have had so long off but a lot of them have gone to the effort of making practice pens at home and keeping themselves in shape

“The fact the competition was as good as it was, given the break they’ve had, was probably the highlight.”

Rodeo action returns to Mount Morgan, with the open event to be held on November 7.