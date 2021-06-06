IN PHOTOS: Locals lap up 2021 Ecofest

Jacobbe McBride Full Profile Login to follow

Hundreds of locals descended on Tondoon Botanic Gardens as Ecofest made its long awaited return.

There truly was something for the whole family there with plenty of kids activities and attractions while the adults could browse market stalls full of homemade goods.

The main focus of the event was, of course, the environment and how we as Gladstone residents could contribute to creating a healthier one.

There were live presentations and demonstrations which aimed to educate the public on how they could do their bit.

Event organisers told The Observer they were happy the event was met with the same warmth from the community it received before the Covid-19 interruption last year.

