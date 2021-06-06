Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Local Faces Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Locals lap up 2021 Ecofest

Local Faces Premium Content 25+ PHOTOS: Beach, Arts and Music returns

Netball Premium Content GALLERY: Pam Moore Netball Carnival Day One

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good...

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

News

News Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: Ladies day at the races

Local Faces Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Gladstone’s ANZAC Day 2021

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Crowds flock to April Sunday markets

Local Faces Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Easter Sunday at the Harbour Festival

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Gladstone Harbour Festival Day One

News Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Families enjoy East Shores

News Premium Content YOUR PHOTOS: 16 postcard-worthy pics of our region

News Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Capras v Falcons at Marley Brown...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Agnes Blues Festival Day 2

Local Faces Premium Content 20+ PICS: Glitz and Glam of Gladstone race day

News Premium Content IN PHOTOS: East Shores celebrates Valentines Day...

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content OUT AND ABOUT: Sunday at Millenium Esplanade

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Australia Day Family Fun Day

News Premium Content GALLERY: Australia Day at East Shores

Music Premium Content 20 PHOTOS: Festival of Summer Sounds

Parenting Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 - Pt...

Local Faces Premium Content HAPPY SNAPS: Sunday at Tannum Beach

Local Faces Premium Content 160+ PHOTOS: Moments that made Gladstone’s 2020

Offbeat

Offbeat Premium Content VINTAGE PICS: Gladstone through the decades

News Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Rotary Charity Markets at Tondoon Botanic...

Local Faces

IN PHOTOS: Locals lap up 2021 Ecofest

, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
6th Jun 2021 12:04 PM

Premium Content Subscriber only

Hundreds of locals descended on Tondoon Botanic Gardens as Ecofest made its long awaited return.

There truly was something for the whole family there with plenty of kids activities and attractions while the adults could browse market stalls full of homemade goods.

The main focus of the event was, of course, the environment and how we as Gladstone residents could contribute to creating a healthier one.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

There were live presentations and demonstrations which aimed to educate the public on how they could do their bit.

Event organisers told The Observer they were happy the event was met with the same warmth from the community it received before the Covid-19 interruption last year.

Browse through the gallery, did we spot you there?

More Gladstone local faces stories:

- 25+ PHOTOS: Beach, Arts and Music returns

- Revealed: The faces of Gladstone's Relay for Life event

- CQ initiative aids the homeless to be disaster ready

community event gladstone local faces gladstone regional council tondoon botanic gardens
Gladstone Observer