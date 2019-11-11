IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened Noosa

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Enjoying the PCYC markets

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Islamic Society’s open day

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Exploring Feast on East

STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Offbeat premium_icon Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Cup Day across the city

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

Business

Business premium_icon 60+ PHOTOS: Glitz and glam at Best in Business...

News premium_icon TOP PICKS: Best cosplays from PopCon

News premium_icon 30+ PHOTOS: Pop action in Gladstone

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone’s brightest run

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Race day in Gladstone

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: 40 photos inside horror Peregian...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Crowd bolts up Gladstone's peak

Community

Community premium_icon PHOTOS: Going pink for a good cause

News

News premium_icon 100+ PHOTOS: Fashion at Emerald 100 races

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Active living festival ready set going

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Industry’s night of nights

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Scenes of devastation from the fireground

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Industry gathers for annual conference

News

News premium_icon 64 heartbreaking photos from bushfire-ravaged...

Life premium_icon PHOTOS: guests dress up for ‘retro revival’ hospital...

Community

Community premium_icon How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway...

News

IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened Noosa

11th Nov 2019 10:45 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast's north endured a horrific weekend as 6000 residents were evacuated when a large bushfire threatened homes.

While residents were told they could return home late Sunday afternoon, the Cooroibah, Noosa Banks, Noosa North Shore and Tewantin areas aren't in the clear yet.

Worse conditions are expected to come this week with dry conditions, low humidity and strong winds.

Emergency services are urging residents to stay alert.

A total fire ban remains in place for the Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions.

bushfire cooroibah cooroibah fire noosa photo gallery tewantin
The Sunshine Coast Daily