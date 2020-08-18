IN PHOTOS: Gladstone remembers 54th anniversary of Long Tan
VETERANS’ medals glistened in the magnificent August sunlight as they and more than 100 others gathered in Gladstone’s Anzac Park to commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan this morning.
Those veterans who “honoured the dead, but fought like hell for the living” were joined by Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett, Federal Senator for Queensland Amanda Stoker and community members to pay their respects.
Commencing with the parade and mounting of the guard, Gladstone RSL president Harry Tattersall then addressed the gathering, before Padre Liz Cunningham prayed for the fallen.
Mr Butcher and Mr Burnett then both addressed veterans and the community, passionately speaking of those 521 soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their nation in the Vietnam War.
Both community leaders spoke of the fierce battle, in a rubber plantation in 1966 near Long Tan in South Vietnam.
The themes of “the spirit of mateship” and “the price of freedom is eternal vigilance” were conveyed strongly in Mr Butcher’s and Mr Burnett’s words, before a parade of people gathered to lay wreaths at the Anzac Park cenotaph.
Both Mr Butcher and Mr Burnett also reflected on the battle with the current COVID-19 pandemic, which in today’s terms, has parallels with the epic battle.
In pouring rain and thick mud, Major Harry Smith and his dispersed company of 108 young and mostly inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers fought for their lives over three and-a-half hours.
During the battle, 17 Australians were killed and 25 were wounded, while more than 245 Vietnamese were killed, more than 345 wounded and three were captured.
Gladstone RSL sub-branch secretary Peter Young said we were blessed with beautiful weather for this important occasion.
“The ceremony went well and everyone who attended said they thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.
“Unfortunately numbers were down a bit as we lose a few people who have always turned up year by year.”
Those who laid wreaths at the Anzac Park Cenotaph were:
Ray Que of the Vietnam Veterans Association
Harry Tattersall President Gladstone RSL sub-branch
Roy Marrick of the Calliope RSL sub-branch
Sue Carriage representing Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd
Glen Butcher, Member for Gladstone
Matt Burnett, Gladstone Mayor
Arthur Taylor of the Dogs of War
Noel Bowley of the National Serviceman’s Association
Robyn Tidd
Dennis Dixon
Trevor Davis of the Sporting Shooters Association
Lauren Greenway of 4CC
The leaders of Toolooa State High School
The leaders of Gladstone State High School.
Following the commemoration, people were invited to the adjacent Club Gladstone for lunch and social drinks.