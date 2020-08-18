IN PHOTOS: Gladstone remembers 54th anniversary of Long Tan

A wreath at the Anzac Park cenotaph at the 54th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Long Tan. Picture Rodney Stevens

VETERANS’ medals glistened in the magnificent August sunlight as they and more than 100 others gathered in Gladstone’s Anzac Park to commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan this morning.

Those veterans who “honoured the dead, but fought like hell for the living” were joined by Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett, Federal Senator for Queensland Amanda Stoker and community members to pay their respects.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher addresses the 54th Long Tan Day Commemorations at Anzac Park. Picture Rodney Stevens

Commencing with the parade and mounting of the guard, Gladstone RSL president Harry Tattersall then addressed the gathering, before Padre Liz Cunningham prayed for the fallen.

Gladstone's Anzac Park played host to the 54th anniversary celebrations of The Battle of Long Tan on August 18, 2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

Mr Butcher and Mr Burnett then both addressed veterans and the community, passionately speaking of those 521 soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their nation in the Vietnam War.

Both community leaders spoke of the fierce battle, in a rubber plantation in 1966 near Long Tan in South Vietnam.

Veterans proudly display their medals at the 54th Long Tan Day Commemorations at Anzac Park, Gladstone. Picture Rodney Stevens

The themes of “the spirit of mateship” and “the price of freedom is eternal vigilance” were conveyed strongly in Mr Butcher’s and Mr Burnett’s words, before a parade of people gathered to lay wreaths at the Anzac Park cenotaph.

Both Mr Butcher and Mr Burnett also reflected on the battle with the current COVID-19 pandemic, which in today’s terms, has parallels with the epic battle.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett addresses the 54th Long Tan Day Commemorations at Anzac Park. Picture Rodney Stevens

In pouring rain and thick mud, Major Harry Smith and his dispersed company of 108 young and mostly inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers fought for their lives over three and-a-half hours.

During the battle, 17 Australians were killed and 25 were wounded, while more than 245 Vietnamese were killed, more than 345 wounded and three were captured.

Federal Senator for Queensland Amanda Stoker and LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding at the Anzac Park Cenotaph on Long Tan Day, August 18, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens

Gladstone RSL sub-branch secretary Peter Young said we were blessed with beautiful weather for this important occasion.

“The ceremony went well and everyone who attended said they thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.

“Unfortunately numbers were down a bit as we lose a few people who have always turned up year by year.”

Gladstone RSL sub-branch President Harry Tattersall after laying a wreath at the 54th Long Tan Day Commemorations at Anzac Park. Picture Rodney Stevens

Those who laid wreaths at the Anzac Park Cenotaph were:

Ray Que of the Vietnam Veterans Association

Harry Tattersall President Gladstone RSL sub-branch

Roy Marrick of the Calliope RSL sub-branch

Sue Carriage representing Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd

Glen Butcher, Member for Gladstone

Matt Burnett, Gladstone Mayor

Arthur Taylor of the Dogs of War

Noel Bowley of the National Serviceman’s Association

Robyn Tidd

Dennis Dixon

Trevor Davis of the Sporting Shooters Association

Lauren Greenway of 4CC

The leaders of Toolooa State High School

The leaders of Gladstone State High School.

Bugler Trevor Webb plays the Last Post at the 54th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Long Tan at Gladstone's Anzac Park. Picture Rodney Stevens

Following the commemoration, people were invited to the adjacent Club Gladstone for lunch and social drinks.