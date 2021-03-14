Menu
IN PHOTOS: Families enjoy East Shores

, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
14th Mar 2021 4:02 PM

Families flocked to the East Shores precinct on Sunday afternoon to lap up the superb conditions.

The watermark was popular with hot and windy conditions greeting attendees.

The barbecues were fired up and games of footy were organised as kids blew off some steam before the start of another week.

Establishments around the East Shores precinct including The Dock, Auckland House and the Yacht Club were popular with the adults able to enjoy a Sunday session in the sun.

Live entertainment proved a huge hit at the Yacht Club and East Shores alike, with acoustic tunes from local artists ensuring the atmosphere was mesmeric as the sun set on another weekend.

Did we spot you there?

east shores gladstone east shores precinct gladstone gallery gladstone local faces local faces gladstone
Gladstone Observer