IN PHOTOS: Falcon totalled, wrapped around a pole in crash

UPDATE, MONDAY 3PM:

POLICE are calling for witnesses to come forward following a single vehicle crash which wrote off a car on Red Rover Road at the weekend.

A 25-year-old Gracemere man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a horrific crash Saturday morning.

Police are currently investigating the incident which occurred around 3.15am on Saturday, July 25 at the intersection of Hanson and Red Rover roads, Callemondah.

The male driver, and sole occupant, a 25-year-old Gracemere man, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An Observer reporter who visited the scene of the crash on Monday observed that the pole involved in the incident had been removed, and XXXX Gold cans were strewn in the grass.

ORIGINAL (Saturday, July 25)

ONE patient was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition this morning, following a single vehicle crash into a pole on Red Rover Road and Hanson Road at 3.18am.

A QAS spokesman said the incident occurred at the intersection of Red Rover and Hanson roads.

The single occupant of the Ford Falcon involved was a 23-year-old man, however, other details of the incident were yet to be filed.

“The report does not indicate whether there was anyone else in the car or not,” the spokesman said.

“The report doesn’t actually have a lot of information in it thus far, there was no indication of injury or whether it was high speed or low speed.

“We are sort of at the mercy of what information the crew give us regarding the case.”