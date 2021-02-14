Menu
IN PHOTOS: East Shores celebrates Valentines Day 2021

jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
14th Feb 2021 5:00 PM

Dozens of loved up couples flocked to the East Shores precinct to celebrate Valentine's Day 2021 with their significant other.

Champagne corks were popped, cheese was gorged and lips were locked as the Gladstone community relaxed in cooler weather.

With other states still feeling the full effect of COVID-19 related lockdowns, some couples told The Observer they felt lucky to be able to enjoy the day restriction free.

Did we spot you at East Shores this afternoon?

gladstone local faces gladstone valentines local faces gladstone photo gallery valentines day
Gladstone Observer