The Brothers women kicked their 2021 AFL Capricornia season off with a win over Rockhampton Panthers in the traditional Anzac Day game on Sunday. Photo: Pam McKay
The Brothers women kicked their 2021 AFL Capricornia season off with a win over Rockhampton Panthers in the traditional Anzac Day game on Sunday. Photo: Pam McKay
AFL

IN PHOTOS: Action, emotion from AFLC’s Anzac Day games

Pam McKay
26th Apr 2021 6:00 PM
Brothers women have made a winning start to the 2021 AFL Capricornia season, beating Rockhampton Panthers in the traditional Anzac Day clash.

They broke the game open in the third quarter and held off a fourth-quarter surge from their rivals to run out 7.5-47 to 4.3-27 winners at Kele Park on Sunday.

Jemma Abbott led the scoring for the victors with three goals, while Georgia Carroll, Katherine Pollock, Lily Bartlem and Pamela Waine landed one major each.

Maddison Law booted a hat-trick for the Panthers.

Brothers made it a double, with their senior men also getting the better of Panthers in an entertaining game that finished at 13.13-91 to 9.7-61.

Teams from both clubs wore specially designed jerseys in honour of Anzac Day, and a short ceremony of remembrance was held before the men’s game.

A short commemorative service was held before the traditional Anzac Day game between Brothers and Rockhampton Panthers on Sunday.
A short commemorative service was held before the traditional Anzac Day game between Brothers and Rockhampton Panthers on Sunday.

Brothers women’s captain Leilani Nelson said it was a good way to start the season, and the team had implemented some new plays which proved effective.

“Overall, I think the game went quite well for us,” she said.

“We had lots of players who helped us get the win today; it wasn’t just a one-woman show, it was a great team performance.”

Teammate Taivia Dunne agreed, saying a pleasing aspect of the win was the “sisterhood” demonstrated by all the Brothers players.

“We picked each other up; every time someone did something good, we got around them and cheered them on,” she said.

Brothers players Taivia Dunne (left) and skipper Leilani Nelson.
Brothers players Taivia Dunne (left) and skipper Leilani Nelson.

“It was really great to see that from the girls today, especially representing the Anzacs in these really special jerseys that we got to wear.”

Panthers captain Gabrielle Fitzgerald said she felt honoured to be involved in the Anzac Day game.

“We had chats at each quarter about how important today is and what the real meaning for it is so even though we went down in the end, we had a very good fight against the Brothers girls,” she said.

Fitzgerald said there were plenty of positives to take from the game, among them the performances of the young contingent, led by 15-year-old Elizabeth Fitzgerald, who was playing her first game in the senior ranks.

She also applauded the efforts of vice-captain Hayley Richmond, who was instrumental in containing some of Brothers’ key players and limiting their scoring opportunities.

AFL Capricornia Round 1 results

Women: Glenmore 21.19-145 d BITS 0.1-1, Yeppoon 16.9-105 d Gladstone 0.0-0, Brothers 7.5-47 d Panthers 4.3-27.

Men: Glenmore 14.11-95 d BITS 6.3-39, Yeppoon 28.18-186 d Gladstone 0.0-0, Brothers 13.13-91 d Panthers 9.7-61.

