A record 400 swimmers are taking part in the 2021 CQ Swimming Championships at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre in Rockhampton.

A record 400 swimmers hit the water for the opening day of the CQ Championships in Rockhampton on Saturday.

Eighteen clubs are represented at the two-day event being held at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

A handful of CQ records fell on Saturday.

The competition continues from 9am on Sunday.

Age champions will be crowned and the Martin Hanson Trophy will be presented to the club with the highest overall point score.